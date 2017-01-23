Ross McLean

Former world championship-winning team principal Ross Brawn has returned to Formula One after being installed as the sport’s new managing director for motorsport.

The 62-year-old’s appointment was confirmed hours after US giant Liberty Media completed its $8bn (£6.4m) takeover of F1, which also saw the removal of Bernie Ecclestone as the sport’s figurehead.

Brawn is set to operate as one of two managing directors, the other being ex-ESPN sales and marketing guru Sean Bratches who has been charged with overseeing F1’s commercial operations. Both will report to new chief executive and chairman Chase Carey.

“It’s fantastic to be returning to the world of Formula One,” said Brawn. “I’ve enjoyed consulting with Liberty Media these last few months and I’m looking forward to working with Chase, Sean and the rest of the Formula One team to help the evolution of the sport.

“We have an almost unprecedented opportunity to work together with the teams and promoters for a better F1 for them and, most importantly, the fans.”

Former Ferrari technical director Brawn was the premier strategist behind Michael Schumacher’s seven drivers’ titles. His roll call of honours includes 11 world championships with Ferrari and seven as part of Williams and Benetton.

Brawn proceeded to land the 2009 drivers’ and constructors’ gongs with the eponymous BrawnGP team, which he sold to Mercedes-Benz a year later, laying the foundations for their subsequent years of success.