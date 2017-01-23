Guardian considers all options. Including a partnership with News UK

Oliver Gill

The Guardian newspaper has refused to deny reports that it is considering becoming a tabloid and outsourcing its printing to rivals.

Last year, the media group revealed its "transformation programme" to make savings of 20 per cent in and attempt to stem widening losses.

Sources close to the company told City A.M. "all options are still on the table" and these included moving to an external printer, a decision that could spell the end of the Guardian – and its Sunday sister paper the Observer's – Berliner mid-size format.

Despite being traditionally left leaning, the Guardian refused to rule out a partnership with right-wing rivals. Rupert Murdoch's News UK is one of many parties being considered, sources said.

Separately Reuters reported sources revealed that rival publishers' presses are set up to print in broadsheet and tabloid formats. The Berliner format can still be produced using cutting equipment, although it would increase costs.

On a business level, however, the the Guardian, News UK,Trinity Mirror and Telegraph Media Group are working together on Project Rio, a plan to pool newspaper advertising sales.

The Guardian, owned by the Scott Trust, declined to comment on the story.