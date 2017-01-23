Ross McLean

Hull's record signing Ryan Mason has been conscious and speaking about the incident which left him lying in a hospital bed with a fractured skull.

The 25-year-old former Tottenham midfielder underwent emergency surgery at St Mary’s Hospital in London on Sunday after receiving lengthy on-field treatment following an accidental clash of heads with Chelsea skipper Gary Cahill.

“Ryan has been visited this morning at St Mary’s Hospital by club captain Michael Dawson, club doctor Mark Waller, head of medical Rob Price and club secretary Matt Wild,” read a Hull statement.

“Ryan has been speaking of the incident and will continue to be monitored at the hospital over the coming days where the club will remain in close contact with Ryan, his family and staff at St Mary’s.”

Cahill, who scored during his side’s 2-0 victory over the Tigers, Chelsea club skipper John Terry and assistant manager Steve Holland had visited Mason on Sunday evening to check on his well-being.

Mason joined Hull from Tottenham in August for a club-record undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £13m, and has netted one goal in 16 top-flight appearances for the relegation-threatened Humberside outfit.

In Mason’s absence, Hull were unable to thwart Chelsea’s runaway assault on the Premier League title. Victory saw Chelsea move eight points clear at the summit, while second-bottom Hull remained in the relegation zone, two points from safety.