City Moves - who’s switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover online businesses, the legal sector and property development. While Mark Whitburn has joined peer-to-peer lender Saving Stream as its new head of credit, former KPMG partner Jane Moriarty has joined Chelsea-focused London property group Martin's Properties as a non-executive director. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Saving Stream

Mark Whitburn has been appointed head of credit at peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform Saving Stream. Mark (pictured) joins with more than 35 years’ experience in the banking industry, having been previously employed by HSBC Bank. He spent the last eight years as a specialist in real estate finance, following a number of roles including group audit manager and branch manager. He will be responsible for identifying and mitigating the risks of borrowing proposals and requests at Saving Stream, and for monitoring credit policy procedures and processes. Mark is an associate of the chartered institute of banks, having qualified in 1987. Saving Stream has announced two other new hires, with Robert Easterbrook joining the P2P platform as head of compliance and Paul Riddell joining as the firm’s new head of marketing and communications.

EasyRoommate

Jack Martin has been appointed new general manager of the online flatshare service EasyRoommate. Jack, who speaks English and French, will manage and build on what has made EasyRoommate the first worldwide flatsharing website and leader in the market in France. He has a product management background and has already held a number of roles at the company.

Lewis Silkin LLP

Andrew Wanambwa has been appointed as litigation partner at top 100 law firm Lewis Silkin LLP. He will join their growing technology and commercial teams. Andrew brings with him extensive experience in advising major corporations, technology market innovators in emerging industries such as fintech and financial institutions on a broad range of commercial disputes, including trust and insolvency matters. Previously of Norton Rose Fulbright LLP and Clyde & Co, Andrew joins from Ogier where he practised in the British Virgin Islands for two years. He is qualified in the UK, Hong Kong and the BVI, and has developed particular experience in Commonwealth of Independent States-based matters and disputes.

Martin's Properties

London property investment and development company Martin’s Properties has announced the appointment of former KPMG partner Jane Moriarty to the board as non‐executive director. Jane headed KPMG’s London region restructuring business for 12 years and was the first female partner appointed within that business. She also sat on the London region board and was a member of KPMG’s client council. Jane is a fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland.

