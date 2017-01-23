Alliance Pharma revenues more than doubled in 2016 with the firm boosted by its December 2015 acquisition of Sinclair.
In its annual trading update, the firm said revenues would be £97.5m, up from £48.3m in 2015. Although £43.8m of this increase was attributable to ex-Sinclair products, the group delivered organic growth of 13 per cent compare with 2015.
The weakening of sterling contributed £4.2m of additional revenues as a result of sales in US dollar and euro jurisdictions.
The firm also bolstered its balance sheet, reducing net debt from £79m in June to £76m and squeezing out £10m of free cash flow in the second half of the year.
Shares rose by 0.5 per cent in trading yesterday.