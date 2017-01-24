FTSE 100 7151.18 -0.66%
Tuesday 24 January 2017 8:14am

Hungry House is partnering with a startup to help takeaways deliver more

Lynsey Barber
Quiqup already helps Burger King deliver food to customers' doors (Source: Hungry House)

Takeaway firm Hungry House is helping restaurants deliver more food to customers when they experience high demand at peak times.

The firm, gobbled up by Just Eat in a £200m deal in December, has partnered with logistics startup Quiqup to offer additional delivery drivers to restaurants when they experience high demand.

Read more: Just Eat snaps up rivals Hungryhouse and SkipTheDishes

The on-demand driver service will be integrated into the Hungry House platform and will also mean takeaways which do not employ their own drivers will now be able to accept delivery orders via the Hungry House app.

Also taking advantage of the growing demand for food delivery, Deliveroo is experimenting with so-called dark kitchens to give food businesses more room to fulfil orders at busy times.

Two-year-old Quiqup, backed by Hungry House's former owner Delivery Hero, is used by Burger King which recently moved into home delivery via its own online service.

