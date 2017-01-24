FTSE 100 7151.18 -0.66%
Tuesday 24 January 2017 1:03am

Get ready: The Supreme Court's Article 50 decision is due today

Hayley Kirton
The Supreme Court Hearing Of The Government's Brexit Ruling Challenge Enters It's Final Day
Gina Miller was picked as the lead claimant for the High Court case (Source: Getty)

The Supreme Court will deliver its long-awaited judgment in the Article 50 case later this morning.

The case, which was heard by all 11 of the Supreme Court justices in December, is an appeal by the government from an earlier High Court decision, in which a trio of judges ruled parliament must give the thumbs up before Article 50 can be triggered.

Although the initial case, which was heard in the High Court last October, was brought by a number of parties, businesswoman Gina Miller was picked as lead claimant.

However, the arguments presented to the Supreme Court were more complicated, as Miller's case was combined with an appeal from the High Court in Northern Ireland, which decided that neither the region's laws nor its parliament could be used to veto Brexit.

A number of intervening parties also joined the Supreme Court case, including the Scottish and Welsh governments, which are looking for legal clarity on how involved the devolved administrations should expect to be in the start of the Article 50 process.

Since the case was heard, a number of Brexit developments have occurred outside the courtroom.

Perhaps most notably, the Prime Minister delivered her landmark Brexit speech last week. Although Theresa May did not go as far as offering MPs a say on beginning the Brexit process, she did extend a vote on the final deal itself.

