Courtney Goldsmith

Shares in Lamprell plummeted by as much as 14 per cent this morning after the oil rig builder said revenue would hit the lower end of its target and warns of a "cautious environment" in 2017.

The figures

In a trading statement today, the oil rig builder said full-year revenue for 2016 is expected to be about $700m (£562.2m), lower than the $871.1m it reported in 2015, while revenue for 2017 is forecasted to be on the lower end of the $400m to $500m range.

Shares fell as low as 14.07 per cent at 87.87p in morning trading following the news.

The business announced two significant bids it won this year, including a $225m contract with ScottishPower Renewables and a $90m contract from Master Marine.

Why it's interesting

The industry has faced difficulties since oil prices dropped in mid-2014. Companies like Lamprell have been hit by contract cancellations as explorers and producers got lower prices.

Payments for projects received in the second half of the year will give net cash flow a boost, but analysts are cautious about what this means for 2017. The company has pointed out most of its customers' 2017 budgets are already set, leaving limited room for further spending.

Read more: Oil prices have plummeted below $55 per barrel

Lamprell, which mainly focuses on contracts around the United Arab Emirates, said revenue was hit by lower levels of walk-in work as well. "Most of the rigs stacked in Lamprell's facilities throughout the year remained inactive, having generated only limited refurbishment revenue," it said in a statement.

As a cost-cutting measure, the company has reduced its staff, including some senior management level jobs and yard workforce, to an overall reduction of 4,000 people by the end of 2016.

What Lamprell said

John Kennedy, executive chairman said:

The board recognises and welcomes recent change in oil and gas market sentiment and the likelihood of stronger product pricing in 2017, especially as the year elapses. However, we also recognise that all our customer 2017 capital budgets are already established and in place, and that there is little expansive flexibility in the associated expenditures. For these reasons, the company continues to believe that 2017 will prove a particularly cautious environment, and will continue to maintain tight control over expenditure and expenses and, more especially, continue to position Lamprell for work in future years.

Read more: Deep sea oil discovery plumbs new depths

What analysts said

Daniel Slater from Arden Partners said: