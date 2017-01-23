Police are investigating reports of a suspicious item found outside Stepney Green Tube station in east London.
The station is closed, and District and Hammersmith & City line trains are not stopping.
Meanwhile, Mile End Road is on lockdown as officers from the Metropolitan Police investigate.
Stepney Green- station closed, security alert.— District line (@districtline) January 23, 2017
Anyone know what's going on along Mile End Road near Stepney Green station? pic.twitter.com/IJg5S3ilO3— Tommy Franklin (@YorkMagpie) January 23, 2017
Package outside Stepney Green station whole road is closed off and not letting anyone through #tfl pic.twitter.com/PwwZPl5FV2— Abbie Norris (@AbbieCNorris) January 23, 2017