Caitlin Morrison

Police are investigating reports of a suspicious item found outside Stepney Green Tube station in east London.

The station is closed, and District and Hammersmith & City line trains are not stopping.

Meanwhile, Mile End Road is on lockdown as officers from the Metropolitan Police investigate.

Stepney Green- station closed, security alert. — District line (@districtline) January 23, 2017

Anyone know what's going on along Mile End Road near Stepney Green station? pic.twitter.com/IJg5S3ilO3 — Tommy Franklin (@YorkMagpie) January 23, 2017