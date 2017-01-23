FTSE 100 7162.52 -0.50%
Monday 23 January 2017 12:31pm

Stepney Green Tube station closed and Mile End road on lockdown after reports of a suspicious item

Caitlin Morrison
Mile End Road has been closed off (Source: Steve Dinneen)

Police are investigating reports of a suspicious item found outside Stepney Green Tube station in east London.

The station is closed, and District and Hammersmith & City line trains are not stopping.

Meanwhile, Mile End Road is on lockdown as officers from the Metropolitan Police investigate.

