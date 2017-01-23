Emma Haslett

Alright, so commuting wasn't covered in Stephen R Covey's classic "Seven Habits of Highly Effective People" - but if you want to live life more like London's elite executives, it turns out you should ditch the chopper and walk instead.

Research by ultra-upmarket estate agent Wetherell found 65 per cent of the capital's "richest" executives both live and work in the West End, while 35 per cent of Mayfair's wealthiest office workers (that's fund managers, financial advisers and wealth consultants) walk less than a mile and a half to work.

According to the findings, some 80,000 people work in Mayfair, despite office space costing an eye-watering £125 per sq ft, compared with £80 in Victoria and a bargain £66.50 in the City.

The typical Mayfair type owns or rents a pied-a-terre in the neighbourhood (or nearby), is in either their 20s or 30s, and works in the wealth management sector, with a basic household income of £100,000.

Commuter towns

If your income isn't quite up to that level, it might be worth looking at Amersham, which earlier this month was named the best London commuter down in a report by CBRE.

Also on the list of London's best commuter towns were Beaconsfield, Henley-on-Thames and Rickmansworth, while Luton, Hemel Hempstead and High Wycombe were among the most under-valued commuter towns.

Meanwhile, another study by estate agent Emoov, listed the cities where it's cheaper to commute by plane than live in London.

They included Glasgow, where you could save more than £11,000 a year flying to London each week, as well as Newcastle and Manchester.