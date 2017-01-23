Nina Edy

First it was toast, now health experts have said well-cooked chips and other starchy foods could put you at risk of developing cancer.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a warning against a chemical called acrylamide, which is often created when foods such as potatoes, bread and root vegetables are cooked for too long at high temperatures.

“Our research indicates that the majority of people are not aware that acrylamide exists, or that they might be able to reduce their personal intake” says Steve Wearne, Director of Policy at the FSA .

As a result the FSA has launched a campaign called “Go for Gold” to encourage people to make small changes to how they prepare food, so as to help minimise acrylamide consumption in the home.

Foods are at a higher risk of creating acrylamide when being baked, fried, grilled, toasted or roasted - so you are advised to aim for a golden yellow colour (hence the campaign name).

Other tips given to encourage people to make those all important small changes include: