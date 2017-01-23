People are leaving floral tributes to Southern rail at train stations

Emma Haslett

Gone but not forgotten - the tolerance of Southern Rail users.

As yet another day of strikes begins on Southern rail, some commuters appear to have taken it to heart, after dozens of "tributes" to the franchise began to appear at London Bridge and other stations

As with any dearly departed friend, the tributes included flowers and stuffed animals.

Southern rail passengers lay tribute to the death of their patience outside my office this morning pic.twitter.com/WjU7lEUF0R — Cal Strode (@CalStrode) January 17, 2017

Those leaving notes of commemoration did seem rather confused - while one lamented the passing of the 07.55 from Hackbridge, "missing presumed dead", others suggested Southern was the culprit. One tribute read: "RIP: Here lies my patience, sanity and home life. Killed by Southern Rail".

London Bridge wasn't the only station where tributes were left: one person at Edenbridge, near Sevenoaks in Kent, left a basket of cyclamen with a note reading: "In memory of Southern Rail. Sadly missed".

Commuter misery

The capital's rail networks were thrown into chaos this morning, as more strikes took place on Southern lines - while delays on South West Trains, which for many is an alternative route, was also hit by disruption.

For what it's worth, South West Trains assured commuters their tickets will be "valid on Southern services".

@inabach Dorking services are suspended due to emergency engineering work at #Wimbledon. Tickets are valid on @SouthernRailUK services ^RB — South West Trains (@SW_Trains) January 23, 2017

However, Southern rail insisted it was on track (geddit?) to run more than 70 per cent of its trains.

Meanwhile, passengers at Clapham Junction endured long queues just to get into the station, with many complaining of the cold.