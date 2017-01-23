Rebecca Smith

Not many of us like Monday mornings.

But spare a thought for commuters travelling through Clapham Junction this morning

The station had huge queues after a broken rail caused havoc on South West trains. It closed two of the three entrances to the station in a bid to stop overcrowding.

Read more: Havoc on trains and Tube with delays on South West Trains and the Jubilee

@SW_Trains @SouthernRailUK how is crowd control supposed to work if you close all but one entrance to #claphamjunction and create a crowd?! pic.twitter.com/uNvmY3SSzE — Fred Herzog (@fredherz) January 23, 2017

Have decided I want to emigrate - #ClaphamJunction this morning. Every single day of 2017 a problem getting to work @tfl 😡 pic.twitter.com/1jYfTnRpHm — Katy Wickremesinghe (@KatyWick) January 23, 2017

Trains to Waterloo via Wimbledon have been severely disrupted and South West said few services will be able to call at Wimbledon and Clapham Junction - instead running non-stop from Surbiton to Waterloo.

The disruption is expected to last until 12pm.

And while South West has told troubled commuters they can use their tickets on Southern rail instead (yes, really), there's a 24-hour strike going on by the RMT on the network.

@inabach Dorking services are suspended due to emergency engineering work at #Wimbledon. Tickets are valid on @SouthernRailUK services ^RB — South West Trains (@SW_Trains) January 23, 2017

Read more: £49k a year, four days a week: Southern rail wants you

Still, Southern has said it remains on track to run over 70 per cent of its services today - over 1,600 trains.

Angie Doll, Southern's passenger services director, said: "The RMT is continuing with industrial action that is now pointless. Because of the changes we've now finished making we're able to run 200 more services - a further 10 per cent increase than previous RMT strike days - on more routes serving more passengers."

Train drivers' union Aslef has suspended its industrial action while it remains engaged in fresh talks with the operator. Southern rail has pledged to bring back a full service from tomorrow as a result.