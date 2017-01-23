FTSE 100 7140.83 -0.80%
Monday 23 January 2017 8:36am

Clapham Junction station shuts two entrances to avoid overcrowding thanks to South West Trains delays

Rebecca Smith
Southern rail strike action has also been giving commuters at Clapham Junction travel headaches
Southern rail strike action has also been giving commuters at Clapham Junction travel headaches (Source: Getty)

Not many of us like Monday mornings.

But spare a thought for commuters travelling through Clapham Junction this morning

The station had huge queues after a broken rail caused havoc on South West trains. It closed two of the three entrances to the station in a bid to stop overcrowding.

Trains to Waterloo via Wimbledon have been severely disrupted and South West said few services will be able to call at Wimbledon and Clapham Junction - instead running non-stop from Surbiton to Waterloo.

The disruption is expected to last until 12pm.

And while South West has told troubled commuters they can use their tickets on Southern rail instead (yes, really), there's a 24-hour strike going on by the RMT on the network.

Still, Southern has said it remains on track to run over 70 per cent of its services today - over 1,600 trains.

Angie Doll, Southern's passenger services director, said: "The RMT is continuing with industrial action that is now pointless. Because of the changes we've now finished making we're able to run 200 more services - a further 10 per cent increase than previous RMT strike days - on more routes serving more passengers."

Train drivers' union Aslef has suspended its industrial action while it remains engaged in fresh talks with the operator. Southern rail has pledged to bring back a full service from tomorrow as a result.

