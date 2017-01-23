Rebecca Smith

Aside from the fog causing flight problems and driving delays, there's also disruption on the trains this morning.

There's disruption to and from London Waterloo via Wimbledon, which is expected to last until 12pm, thanks to emergency engineering work to repair a broken rail.

Services may be cancelled, delayed or running non-stop between Surbiton and London Waterloo.

Read more: Heathrow havoc: London airports warn of fog flight delays and cancellations

#DisruptionSWT Services continue to be disrupted due to emergency engineering works at #Wimbledon latest info https://t.co/aWmupXvtK7 — South West Trains (@SW_Trains) January 23, 2017

But on the bright side, South West has said tickets are valid on Southern rail...

@inabach Dorking services are suspended due to emergency engineering work at #Wimbledon. Tickets are valid on @SouthernRailUK services ^RB — South West Trains (@SW_Trains) January 23, 2017

Though there is strike action going on today, so long-suffering commuters, beware.

Despite a walkout going ahead by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union on Southern rail in an ongoing dispute over the role of the guard, the train operator has said 70 per cent of its trains will run today.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said guard action on Southern remains "rock solid" and guards' resilience was "a credit to the entire trade union movement".

Read more: Police search for Tube hero who pulled a man off the tracks at Bank station

Other action planned by train drivers' union Aslef for the week has been suspended as it's in the midst of fresh talks with the train operator in a bid to avoid further disruption. It has also suspended its overtime ban.

The Tube hasn't escaped problems either - severe delays on the Jubilee line due to a shortage of trains. TfL has advised people to avoid using the line if at all possible, and tickets will be accepted on other services.

Severe Delays due to a shortage of trains, please avoid using the line if at all possible, your tickets will be accepted on the local buses. — Jubilee line (@jubileeline) January 23, 2017

Due to severe shortage of trains please use local Buses Southeastern, Thameslink and the DLR services to complete journey. — Jubilee line (@jubileeline) January 23, 2017

There's no service between Romford and Upminster on the London Overground, thanks to a faulty train. There are also severe delays between Surrey Quays and Clapham Junction due to another faulty train in the Peckham Rye area.

Tickets will be accepted on London Underground services via any reasonable route.