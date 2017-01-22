Lynsey Barber

President Trump has accused the media of lying about the size of something - and this time it's not his hands

Just a day after being handed the keys to the White House and officially being named the 45th President of the US, Donald Trump has already gone on the offensive against the media.

The President claims the attendance at his inauguration "looked like a million and a half people" despite the pictures taken at the event showing fewer people than inaugurations of previous Presidents.

Later, Trump's press secretary Sean Spicer accused the media of lying in his first press conference, despite the overwhelming evidence to the contrary from pictures, videos, public transport figures and TV viewing figures.

"This was the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration, period. Both in person and around the globe. These attempts to lessen the enthusiasm about the inauguration are shameful and wrong," he told reporters without taking questions from them.

Trump also accused the media of inventing a rift between himself and US intelligence agencies, just over a week after he compared the Central Intelligence Agency to Nazis, and called journalists "among the most dishonest people on earth".

The New York Times called it "a remarkably bitter attack" while the BBC's Washington correspondent called it a "worrying debut".