Saturday 21 January 2017 9:27pm

That healthy diet is about to last longer: Deliveroo is down

Emma Haslett
Deliveroo was down for many users this evening (Source: Getty)

Put that takeaway menu away and head to the back of the cupboard: Deliveroo is down.

The service tweeted just after 8.30pm that it was "experiencing a small problem at the moment". Almost an hour later, the app was still failing to load for many users.

Users also complained they were unable to get through to help lines.

Hungry (or hangry) customers took to Twitter to complain.

When users finally received their food, many complained it was cold.

Deliveroo has been contacted for comment.

