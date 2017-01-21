That healthy diet is about to last longer: Deliveroo is down

Emma Haslett

Put that takeaway menu away and head to the back of the cupboard: Deliveroo is down.

The service tweeted just after 8.30pm that it was "experiencing a small problem at the moment". Almost an hour later, the app was still failing to load for many users.

Whoops. Experiencing a small problem at the moment 😩Working to be back with you ASAP — Deliveroo Help (@DeliverooHelp) January 21, 2017

Users also complained they were unable to get through to help lines.

Hungry (or hangry) customers took to Twitter to complain.

@DeliverooHelp @Deliveroo this is not a small problem- my food is 50 minutes LATE — Dominy Oddie Hope (@DominyOddieHope) January 21, 2017

@DeliverooHelp @Deliveroo I'll have a refund please. If the restaurant hadn't called me I'd never know my order wasn't coming... — Jonathan Smith (@jp79smith) January 21, 2017

@DeliverooHelp Tried again with Deliveroo after disaster last week. Now waiting for order due to arrive 20mins ago. What is going on? — Vicky Palmer (@thatvickypalmer) January 21, 2017

When users finally received their food, many complained it was cold.

@Deliveroo my food is 1 hour late and stone cold — Penelope pod (@MrsTutan) January 21, 2017

@Deliveroo order arrived 20 minutes late, cold, and with missing sauce. — Adam Settle (@settlead) January 21, 2017

Stone cold food delivered via @DeliverooHelp tried to complain via live chat, however 60 people also waiting in the chat queue. #deliveroo — Richard Farmer (@MrRichardJF) January 21, 2017

Deliveroo has been contacted for comment.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

