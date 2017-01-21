Jasper Jolly

Prime Minister Theresa May will next week become the first foreign leader to meet US President Donald Trump, according to reports.

May will fly to Washington as early as Thursday to meet the new President, according to the Daily Telegraph.

With the UK close to formally starting the process of leaving the EU, politicians are keen to boost the “special relationship” with the US, as it grows even further in importance for the UK and a partner in trade and strategy.

In their first contact after the election result in November, Trump invoked the relationship of 40th US President Ronald Reagan and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher as a model for their cooperation.

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson has already met with members of Trump’s team before he was inaugurated as President. Last night he offered his “warmest congratulations” to Trump, saying the UK would work “hand in glove for the stability, the prosperity and the security of the world” with the US.

Trump has already offered signs that he may be willing to pursue a closer relationship with the UK. He has reportedly moved a bust of Winston Churchill, who himself coined the term "special relationship", back to the Oval Office after Barack Obama replaced it.

Trump has also aligned himself with the UK’s Brexit vote, saying “Brexit is going to end up being a great thing,” in an interview with the Times. On the campaign trail he said people would call him “Mr Brexit” when he was elected.

10 Downing Street said “nothing has been confirmed” with regards to the Prime Minister’s visit when approached for comment.