Donald Trump as US President: The world reacts

Donald Trump will wake up later as US President. Here’s how the world’s papers reacted to a speech which changed little of the rhetoric from the campaign trail.

With three former Presidents sitting behind him, including Barack Obama, Trump’s speech repudiated much of their legacy, whether Republican or Democrat.

He vowed once more to bring power to the people of America rather than politicians in Washington. And his vision of what those politicians had done was bleak.

The New York Times focuses on one of the most striking phrases from the address: “American carnage”, caused by crime, gangs, and drugs.

The Guardian focused on one of the main messages of the campaign, and a striking message that stands capitalised in the White House’s official version: America First.

Unsurprisingly this message resonated around the world, with Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine amongst others.

And France's Le Figaro as well.

However, Spain's El Pais noted his pledge to transfer power to the people.

Carnage was the most prominent theme for the Washington Post as well.

As it was for the Telegraph.

It is inarguable, as the Times says, that Trump has “unveiled a new era”.

Trump was not known for religiosity at the start of the campaign, but the Independent’s digital version makes use of his oath of office for its splash.