Caitlin Morrison

The official inauguration is over and Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

The Obamas have left Washington for a holiday in California and the Trumps will now have lunch with visiting dignitaries ahead of a parade and concert later this evening.

In the meantime, world leaders have been sending messages of congratulations to Trump. Here's a roundup of how his new colleagues on the world stage have reacted.

Next door neighbour

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: “On behalf of the government of Canada, I would like to extend my congratulations to Donald J. Trump on his inauguration as 45th President of the United States of America.

“Canada and the United States have built one of the closest relationships between any two countries in the world. This enduring partnership is essential to our shared prosperity and security.

“Together, we benefit from robust trade and investment ties, and integrated economies, that support millions of Canadian and American jobs. We both want to build economies where the middle class, and those working hard to join it, have a fair shot at success."

Trudeau added: “Canada and the United States have unparalleled cooperation on matters of national security, and have always worked side by side to protect our citizens and ensure our shared border is secure.

“We look forward to working with President Trump, the US Administration, the 115th Congress, and officials at the state and local levels to restore prosperity to the middle class on both sides of the border, and to create a safer and more peaceful world.”

Building bonds

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe offered his "heartfelt congratulations" and said he hoped to build upon the relationship established with Trump at their meeting in November.

"I look forward to working hands in hands with you to ensure peace and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region and to address various challenges the international community faces," Abe said.

"In the 21st Century, while the Asia-Pacific region is the source of the global economic growth, the security environment of the region is becoming severer. The Japan-US Alliance, bound in universal values such as freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, is playing even greater role.

"The Japan-US Alliance is the linchpin of Japan’s foreign and security policies. I would like to further strengthen the unwavering tie between Japan and the United States based on the relationship of trust between us the two leaders."

And Indian PM Narendra Modi said he looked forward to strengthening the ties between India and the US.

Looking forward to working with President @realDonaldTrump to further deepen India-US ties & realise the full potential of our cooperation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2017

Strength of the India-USA strategic partnership lies in our shared values and common interests. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2017

Need for common ground

Bohuslav Sobotka, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, said the US and Europe need to quickly settle into a new partnership in order to tackle terrorism.