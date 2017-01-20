Melissa York

500 Chiswick High Road, Chiswick

From £420,000

Twenty-five apartments are going on sale tomorrow as part of the Government’s Help to Buy equity loan scheme for first time buyers. With private outdoor space, a concierge and underground parking, it’s a relatively affordable opportunity to buy into Chiswick, a smart west riverside area that’s popular with families. There are three studios and 22 one bedroom apartments on sale via Help to Buy from 10am to 2pm tomorrow at 500 Chiswick High Road with a financial advisor on hand to help.

Call Redrow London on 020 3430 6920 or visit redrow.co.uk

Highgate Court, Highgate

From £600,000

Hoping to entice buyers from nearby Hampstead, this development promises more home for your buck near Highgate tube station and Village. The first bunch of sales launch tomorrow on the site of the old Highgate Magistrates Court and police station, comprising 56 one to three bedroom apartments, one penthouse and one townhouse. Every one comes with either a private rooftop or balcony and buyers can also opt to buy a private, gated parking space if they so desire.

Call Bellway Homes on 0333 205 141 or visit bellway.co.uk to find out more

Larkhall Quarter, Clapham

From £550,000

If you like your housing schemes cosy, here’s one that comprises just six apartments in Clapham’s Old Town. Kitted out in a contemporary style, with oak floors, underfloor heating and minimalist kitchens, these one and two bedroom flats sitting on the corner of Larkhall Rise and Edgeley Road are ready to move into immediately and go on sale this weekend. Buyers will share a communal rooftop garden, bicycle storage and a 10-year building warranty scheme.

Call Hamptons International on 020 3451 1544 or email newhomes@hamptons-int.com

Colindale Gardens, Barnet

From £300,000

Live next to a new four-acre park at the centre of an enormous £1bn development in Zone 4. The Park Collection, 119 studio to three bedroom apartments and two to four bedroom townhouses, incorporating a communal gym, went on sale this month. In total, there will be 2,900 new homes across 47 acres, £11m worth of transport links and a new primary school being built over 12 years to replace 1960 tower blocks and a former Metropolitan police training college.

Call Redrow on 020 3811 3734 or visit colindalegardens.com

Pinks Mews, Holborn

From £995,000 to £2.8m

This four-storey Victorian mews conversion has gone on sale opposite the old Prudential Building just off High Holborn. Convenient for both City workers and lawyers, the gated apartments are split into 11 two bed duplexes, 10 one bed and 6 two bed apartments and 8 two bed duplex penthouses, all locked away in a gated development two minutes’ walk from Chancery Lane station. The name refers to the site’s former status as an industrial dyer of pink overcoats.

Call CBRE Residential on 020 72402255 or visit pinksmews.co.uk