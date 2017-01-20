FTSE 100 7195.41 -0.11%
Friday 20 January 2017 4:58pm

Nigel Farage lands Fox News punditry role

William Turvill
UKIP Announce Their New Leader At Party Conference
Nigel Farage has recently became quite chummy with Donald Trump (Source: Getty)

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage has been signed up as a contributor to Fox News.

The broadcaster said it would be using Farage, who recently made friends with incoming President Donald Trump, for political analysis.

The Fox gig comes after Farage landed his own nightly radio show on LBC.

Farage may also be kept busy by Westmonster, a new anti-establishment (and pro-Farage) website set up by Ukip donor Arron Banks and Michael Heaver, a former press adviser to Farage.

It launched this week with an exclusive opinion piece written by none other than Nigel Farage.

Alongside his media commitments, Farage remains a serving Ukip MEP for the South East of England.

