Rebecca Smith

Gatwick is braced for some rather confused passengers next week as it starts its mass airline merry-go-round.

So the airport is doing what it can to make sure any travellers know the changes ahead of time. It has issued advice for British Airways, easyJet and Virgin Atlantic passengers, telling them to check which terminal they'll be travelling through, as the airlines are swapping places next week.

Here are the moves:

British Airways is moving to the South Terminal Virgin Atlantic is moving to the North Terminal easyJet (which currently operates out of both terminals) will consolidate its operation in the North Terminal

The first of the major airlines to head to its new home will be easyJet. From Tuesday 24 January, it will operate entirely from the North Terminal. Then on the 25, all BA flights will be from the South Terminal and all Virgin Atlantic flights will go from the North Terminal.

Gatwick says the shuffle will simplify the journey through the airport for passengers (once they get used to the switch anyway), and they'll also benefit from some swanky new facilities being rolled out.

Signs will be in place across the airport and 70 handy helpers will also be about to point passengers in the right direction.

