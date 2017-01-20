FTSE 100 7202.34 -0.02%
Friday 20 January 2017 11:36am

Looking for a new way to Make America Great Again? Here are some merchandise Highlights from the Trump campaign shop

Emma Haslett
GOP Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Tampa, Florida
Heeeere's Donald. (Source: Getty)

It's Donald Trump's inauguration day - and what better way to celebrate than by moseying down to the Trump campaign store and picking up a bargain?

The store features the usual sweatshirts and bumper stickers (this is the US, remember), as well as that iconic read hat. But if the Trump fan in your life already has all those things, there are some more unusual gifts on offer - all "proudly made in the USA".

Read more: Literally everything you should know about Donald Trump's inauguration

1. Make America Kitsch Again

If you already have the hat, why not make sure your Christmas tree is as well dressed as you? This tasteful ornament is made of brass and features a 24 karat gold trim, and is "sure to make any tree stand out". A snip, at $99 (£80.50) for one, $79 for two or $59 for three.

2. Get America Drunk Again

There's only one way to toast Trump's victory today - at a frat party, with these stylish 16oz red and white cups, which feature not one, but two designs. The store says they're "great for entertaining or sipping your favourite beverage poolside" - but be warned, these double wall insulated cups are hand wash only. A pack of four is just $20.

3. Cool America's Beer Again

If you're more into tinnies than beer from a keg, look no further than these so-called koozies, which will "keep your beverages ice cold and your support high" during the inauguration. With a two-sided imprint, they're $20 for six.

4. Keep America Warm Again

In the heat of your Trump fever, there's a chance you may have forgotten the inauguration is taking place in January - so anyone heading to Washington DC for the event should be prepared to wrap up warm. What better way to do so than with this stylish commemorative, fleecy blanket - which is just as perfect for "cold nights by the fire". The limited-edition blanket is $35.

5. Cheer America On Again

Show your Trump spirit with this set of two Make America Great Again pom poms, with ergonomic handle. Bafflingly, they are "collectible", according to the store - but at $10, you can catch 'em all.

Read more: These are the executive actions Trump has planned for day one

