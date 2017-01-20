Weak retail sales have pushed down sterling

Courtney Goldsmith

The pound plummeted today after retail sales figures were much weaker than analysts expected.

Sterling fell 0.47 per cent to 1.2284 against the US dollar.

Sales in December fell by 1.9 per cent month-on-month – the largest monthly fall since April 2012 according to IHS Markit – and hampered sales in the fourth quarter, official data showed. However, sales grew in the period overall, rising 1.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter over the three-month period from October to December.

Kate Davies, ONS senior statistician, said it was a strong end to 2016.

Paul Sirani, chief market analyst at Xtrade, said, “A bleak few months are predicted for the retail sector, as it bears the brunt of soaring prices and the depreciating pound.

“The combination of these two factors looks set to pile even more misery upon consumers, painting a gloomy outlook for growth in 2017.”

Prices are headed up

Average store prices increased by 0.9 per cent compared with December 2015 – the largest year-on-year increase since December 2013, and the fifth consecutive month that average store prices increased.

Average store prices were up in recent months for all retailing, primarily as a result of price rises at petrol stations, the ONS report said. But prices are now increasing in other types of stores, which may have contributed to the monthly fall in the quantity bought in December 2016.

