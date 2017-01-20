Emma Haslett

Amazon has been ranked top of a nationwide poll for customer satisfaction among UK brands - and to thank its customers, it's offering them discounts. Hurrah.

The online retailer's UK site came top of the UK Customer Satisfaction Index, with a score of 87.3 on the index. That was followed by M&S, P&O Cruises, Greggs and Nationwide, which all achieved scores of over 84.

Enough already: I want to go and save £10 off an Amazon order!

The survey was the first to look at how customers felt after the Brexit vote. Banks and building societies did well out of it, rising 1.5 points since the same survey last year, although utilities were the winners, rising 1.6 points on January 2016.

Automotive was the only sector not to show a marked improvement, staying flat on the same survey last year.

To say thanks, Amazon is offering customers £10 off orders over £50 (NB. the much sought-after Echo Dot is £49.99, so you might have to add that £9.99 case as well...). To access the deal, just go to Amazon.co.uk/bigthanks.

“The latest results clearly show that just being ‘good’ is no longer good enough," said Jo Causon, chief executive of The Institute for Customer Service.

"Organisations who can get things right first time and deal with problems effectively to deliver an excellent customer experience are those that are thriving both on the high street and online.”