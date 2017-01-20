William Turvill

Whether it’s bankers, Scots or farmers, everybody seems to want to be at, or near, the heart of Theresa May’s Brexit negotiations.

And the Prime Minister has now been urged to include children’s TV star Peppa Pig in her thoughts.

Floella Benjamin, a children’s TV presenter turned Liberal Democrat peer, spoke out for the animated animal and other programmes in the House of Lords yesterday.

“I want to concentrate on the potential impact of Brexit on our talented children’s and animation production sector and why this sector should be at the heart of government’s negotiation and post-Brexit planning,” Benjamin said.

“The creative industries overall are responsible for eight per cent of total UK gross value. And the children’s production sector has played its part towards this major contribution, selling the UK brand with global successes, such as Peppa Pig, Art Attack, Horrible Histories and many, many more.”

She added:

Children’s content production can be digital, interactive and can be delivered in some of the most creative and original styles imaginable, responding to the way children consume content in today’s world. And this is made possible because children’s and animation producers have long been used to working both in Europe [and with] European partners.

Peppa Pig first appeared on Channel 5 in 2004. The brand is now reckoned to be worth around $1.5bn, having grown a large international presence.