BridgesNotWalls protesters congregate on bridges across London

Activists from the #bridgesnotwalls movement have congregated on London's bridges this morning, in a mass demonstration of solidarity with immigrants, the LGBT community and Black Lives Matter, among others.
Protesters with banners reading "Build bridges not walls" have taken over a number of the capital's river crossings.
✌🏻 #bridgesnotwalls pic.twitter.com/1W8UEatXYx— Bradley Tubb (@BradTubb) January 20, 2017
It's a beautiful day for smashing the patriarchy 💪 #bridgesnotwalls #waterloobridge #lovetrumpshate pic.twitter.com/lFJCY94pHl— Alice (@aliisiningo) January 20, 2017
'Migrants welcome here' #bridgesnotwalls with @Bridgesnotwallz #westminster pic.twitter.com/ovtGEmAILX— Aishima (@StudioAishima) January 20, 2017
The protests come ahead of the Women's March on London, planned for tomorrow.
And they follow drama on two of the capital's most iconic bridges last night - Waterloo and Westminster bridges were shut when an unexploded World War Two bomb was discovered in the Thames.