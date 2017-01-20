BridgesNotWalls protesters congregate on bridges across London

Caitlin Morrison

Activists from the #bridgesnotwalls movement have congregated on London's bridges this morning, in a mass demonstration of solidarity with immigrants, the LGBT community and Black Lives Matter, among others.

Protesters with banners reading "Build bridges not walls" have taken over a number of the capital's river crossings.

The protests come ahead of the Women's March on London, planned for tomorrow.

And they follow drama on two of the capital's most iconic bridges last night - Waterloo and Westminster bridges were shut when an unexploded World War Two bomb was discovered in the Thames.