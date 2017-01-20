FTSE 100 7201.48 -0.03%
views
Friday 20 January 2017 9:01am

#BridgesNotWalls protesters congregate on bridges across London

Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
Related
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk Global giant Shell helping innovators to harness air turbulence
Activists have congregated on Tower Bridge this morning (Source: City A.M.)

Activists from the #bridgesnotwalls movement have congregated on London's bridges this morning, in a mass demonstration of solidarity with immigrants, the LGBT community and Black Lives Matter, among others.

Protesters with banners reading "Build bridges not walls" have taken over a number of the capital's river crossings.

The protests come ahead of the Women's March on London, planned for tomorrow.

And they follow drama on two of the capital's most iconic bridges last night - Waterloo and Westminster bridges were shut when an unexploded World War Two bomb was discovered in the Thames.

Related articles

Now protesters are targeting Trump with a new beer
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff

Protesters are taking to the streets of London over rail fare hikes
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff

Trump tweets praise for protests hours after labeling them unfair
Natasha Clark
Natasha Clark | Staff