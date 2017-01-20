Courtney Goldsmith

Yesterday, the UK Vineyard Association said it was applying for protected status from the EU for English sparkling wine under the name "British Fizz", but the Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) has dismissed it as a "side show" to the real issues.

Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status would boost the industry's fast-growing product by giving it recognisable, marketable terms as well as ensuring its quality, said Julia Trustram Eve, marketing director of English Wine Producers. English wine production is set to double to 10m bottles per year by 2020.

An approval would rank British Fizz with the likes of other protected UK products, including Cornish pasties, Arboath smokies, Scotch beef and Melton Mowbray pork pies.

The WSTA said although a "catchy shorter name could help boost exports", there is no need for a PGI application to get English sparkling wine makers behind an agreed generic game.

"Any application for a 'British Fizz' PGI is a side show right now – especially while it does not have the full support of the English sparkling wine industry and when we are just weeks away from triggering Article 50," said Miles Beale, chief executive of WSTA.

Beale said British winemakers should be working to persuade the government to cut the wine duty in the next budget instead of working on a process that could take up to four years according to the British agriculture ministry.

English wine only makes up one per cent of the sparkling market – which includes prosecco, cava and others – but by 2022, six British vineyards plan to produce more than one million bottles per year alone.