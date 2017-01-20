Courtney Goldsmith

All eyes are on America today as the US President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Trump is set to be sworn in an inauguration ceremony that kicks off at 4:30pm (11:30am in Washington DC), and aides say he has plans to get to work right away on issues that spearheaded his campaign, like immigration and the infamous wall at the US-Mexican border, Reuters reported.

"He is committed to not just day one, but day two, day three of enacting an agenda of real change, and I think that you're going to see that in the days and weeks to come," Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said yesterday. He told reporters to expect activity on Friday, during the weekend and early next week.

Executive actions allow Trump to avoid potential gridlock in Congress and get started with his plans.

Advisers to Trump went through more than 200 potential executive orders for him to consider, on topics including healthcare, climate policy, immigration, energy and more. A member of his transition team has said they aren't sure how many he will approve, Reuters reported.

Trade

In his first few days of office, Trump is expected to withdraw from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal and renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico.

"I think you will see those happen very shortly," Spicer said.

The wall and immigration

Trump is also expected to sign an executive order in the coming days to on the building of a wall on the border between the US and Mexico. His advisers also recommended he limit entry of asylum seekers from Latin America.

Trump is expected to let short-term authorisations expire, which were passed by Obama to allow hundreds of thousands of people who had been brought into the US illegally to work and attend university.

After promising a ban on non-American Muslims entering the US throughout his campaign, Trump is also expected to put restrictions on people entering from certain countries in place.

Climate change

Another proposed executive order pause current work being done in connection with Obama's initiatives to curb carbon emissions to combat climate change.

CIA

On Saturday, Trump has plans to visit CIA – which he has criticised frequently since the agency concluded Russia was involved in cyber hacking during the US election.

