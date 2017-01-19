Owner of New York Jets to become US ambassador to the UK

Helen Cahill

The owner of the the New York Jets, Woody Johnson, will be the next US ambassador to the UK.

As a Republican donor, Johnson - descendent of the family behind pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson - initially supported Jeb Bush as the party's nominee to be President. However, following the collapse of Bush's campaign, Johnson supported Trump, and became a major fundraising in the months before election day.

Johnson will be the sixth consecutive business figure to be appointed to the role, which is often used to reward big donors.

He bought the New York Jets in 2000 for $635m (£515m) and also runs an investment firm, the Johnson Company Inc, which was established in 1978.

As an active philanthropist, Johnson has raised money for charities fighting juvenile diabetes, after his daughter become diabetic aged eight and died of diabetic ketoacidosis at the age of 30.