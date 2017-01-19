Frank Dalleres

Premiership side Sale have terminated the contract of wing Tom Arscott following an investigation into claims that confidential information was leaked to fellow strugglers Bristol.

Arscott, 29, has been accused of disclosing details to brother Luke Arscott, who plays for Bristol, the day before the teams met in a match that Sale eventually lost 24-23.

Bristol head coach Mark Tainton this week confirmed that the pair had met but insisted that “nothing of any sporting value” was passed on and that it did not affect their strategy “in any way, shape or form”.

Read more: More concussions reported in pro rugby than ever before

Sale chief executive Jon Dorsett said: “Sale Sharks have today terminated the contract of Tom Arscott with immediate effect following a disciplinary investigation and hearing. No further comment will be made in accordance with the club’s disciplinary procedure.”

Sale, who are 10th in the Premiership and have lost 10 games in a row, led 15-0 and then 23-10 in the home fixture with Bristol on 1 January, only to lose 24-23 to the bottom club. Neither of the Arscott brothers featured in the match.

Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond said this week the club only investigated after players came to him with concerns about a leak.