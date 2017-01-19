William Turvill

The owner of price comparison website Comparethemarket.com has pushed back its plans for a £2bn stock market float, City A.M. has learned.

BGL Group appointed JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley to advise on its initial public offering (IPO) last summer, and was expected to list early this year.

However, it is understood that, while the plans are progressing, BGL is now aiming to float in the last quarter of 2017.

BGL is understood to be relaxed on the timing of its float, and sources distanced the delay from market uncertainty, which saw a number of high-profile IPOs pulled late last year.

“It’s still very much an uncertain market at the moment,” said Scott McCubbin, IPO leader at EY, pointing to European elections and Brexit.

“If you’re able to provide a stable market, you will find that the IPO market begins to recover. But it needs that certainty.”

Bankers and lawyers spoken to by City A.M. this month have talked up a large pipeline of companies seeking to go public.

Along with Blackstone’s €13bn-valued Logicor and Telefonica’s O2, BGL was one of the biggest floats anticipated this year.