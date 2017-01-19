A government investigation into Tesla's autopilot system after a crash which killed the driver, has found that the tech company gave owners enough warning around the system and no defects were identified.
"Although perhaps not as specific as it could be, Tesla has provided information about system limitations in the owner’s manuals, user interface and associated warnings/alerts, as well as a driver monitoring system that is intended to aid the driver in remaining engaged in the driving task at all times."
"A safety-related defect trend has not been identified at this time and further examination of this issue does not appear to be warranted."
