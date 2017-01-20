City Moves for 20 January 2017 | Who’s switching jobs

Accel

Global venture capital firm Accel has appointed Luciana Lixandru as its newest partner, promoting her from the position of principal. In her new role, Luciana will continue to focus on investments in consumer internet, marketplace and software companies. She has developed a particularly strong investment history in next-generation marketplaces and played a pivotal role in Accel’s investments in online food delivery platform Deliveroo, Europe’s fastest-growing online auction house Catawiki and mobile second-hand marketplace Wallapop. She has an eye for spotting talented entrepreneurs early on, having also worked closely with the teams at Search-as-a-Service provider Algolia, mobile doctor-booking platform Doctolib and Russian online classifieds company Avito, which was acquired by Naspers in 2015 for $2.7bn (£2.2bn). Luciana joined the Accel team in 2012. She was previously an investor at Summit Partners, and worked at Morgan Stanley in London and New York advising technology companies.

Nex Exchange

Nex Exchange, which was known as ISDX before the Icap-Tullett Prebon merger and focuses on assisting small to medium-sized growth companies, has appointed Philip Olm as general counsel and head of regulation. Philip was previously a lawyer at DAC Beechcroft where he specialised in mergers and acquisitions work. Prior to that he was at Kerman & Co, where he specialised in advising small to medium-sized enterprises on public market access.

Orrick

Venture capital group Orrick has appointed Ylan Steiner as a partner in its technology companies group. Ylan has joined from the King & Wood Mallesons, where he was head of the London venture capital fund team. He has 15 years of experience in the sector and is deeply respected in the London technology, venture capital and growth equity community. Orrick’s London team ranked number one in European venture capital financing through the third quarter of 2016, with more than three times the volume of the runner-up firm.

Nau Securities

Latin America-focused equity research firm Nau Securities has appointed Alex Easton as the group’s new chairman. Alex has a long and distinguished career in investment banking and a successful record in private equity investment across emerging markets. He has an in-depth understanding of trading and risk management, and has held several senior management roles, including head of European equities and joint-head of global trading at UBS.

