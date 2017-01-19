RMT says Southern strikes will go ahead next week

Caitlin Morrison

The RMT said Southern rail strikes will go ahead next week, after the union said it was "excluded" from talks between Aslef and rail bosses.

Southern drivers and guards who are members of the RMT union will strike on Monday.

Train drivers' union Aslef had suspended industrial action planned for next week after Southern agreed to talks, earlier this week. Strikes had been planned for the 24,25 and 27 January.

The union's general secretary Mick Whelan said: "Aslef believes that the best way to resolve the dispute at Southern is for all parties to engage in meaningful talks - without preconditions - aimed at finding an agreed way forward."

The RMT said it had written to the Trades Union Congress (TUC) - whose leader, Frances O'Grady, chaired the talks - in hopes of being involved in the discussions. If it wasn't included in the talks, the RMT said, its strike planned for next Monday would go ahead.

Southern said yesterday it would run over 70 per cent of its trains during Monday's strike.

Southern rail users have been subjected to a series of strikes over the last six months as a row over plans to remove conductors from trains rages on.