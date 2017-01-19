Emma Haslett

Whether you're a fan or a hater, there's no denying The Donald's inauguration at 45th President of the United States is kind of a big deal.

If you're planning to don stars and stripes leggings, break out the hamburgers and settle in to watch it, here's what you need to know.

So what's the plan?

Events kick off at 4.30pm UK time (that's 11.30am Washington DC time) with opening remarks and the inaugural swearing-in ceremony, which is followed by the inaugural parade at 8pm.

Then there's a two-hour Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration Concert, which begins at 9pm UK time.

The newly-inaugurated President Trump will then attend official balls.

How can I watch it in the UK?

BBC One will screen the whole event, with coverage kicking off at 4pm UK time - or you can watch it on the website of the Presidential Inauguration Committee, the livestream of which begins at 2.30pm.

Who's in the line-up?

Festivities kick off with an appearance by the United States Marine Band and readings by, among others, the Archbishop of New York.

Vice president Mike Pence will be sworn in first, with music from the much-hyped Mormon Tabernacle Choir. After that, it's the turn of Trump himself, who will be sworn in by chief justice of the United States John Roberts, and will then make his inaugural address.

That's followed by more readings, and the national anthem, sung by 16 year-old classical crossover singer Jackie Evancho.

What about the parade?

The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

Trump has promised an event for "the PEOPLE!", and you won't be disappointed. The next part of the day will be the parade, which will be led by Pence, Trump and their families, followed by thousands of members from each branch of the military, as well as police, high school and college bands, American veterans, various members of the US Customs and Border Protection Office (of course), the Boy Scouts of America and other groups.

And the concert afterwards?

Much has been made of the difficulties Trump's team had getting A-List celebrities to perform. But who wants the same old names anyway? The concert, which begins at 9pm our time, will feature the likes of country singer Toby Keith, Jon Voight aka Angelina Jolie's dad, and dance troupe Radio City Rockettes. There's even a rumour riverdance legend Michael Flatley will put in an appearance. We can but dream.

Also reportedly on the line-up are:

Singer Sam Moore

Indie band 3 Doors Down

YouTube sensation The Piano Guys

Country singer Lee Greenwood

Country supergroup The Frontmen of Country

R&B singer Chrisette Michelle

DJ Ravi Drums who, we're sure, needs no introduction.

Who will be there?

Trump has reportedly boasted the "biggest celebrities in the world" are coming to the inauguration. So far, we know Barack Obama will be there because that's tradition - but that's all we know so far.

That hasn't stopped Paddy Power from indulging in a spot of crystal ball-gazing, though. For those interested in having a flutter, here are the odds:

3/1 Kanye West

3/1 Hulk Hogan

10/3 Dennis Rodman

10/3 Mike Tyson

12/1 Piers Morgan

16/1 Arnold Schwarzenegger

33/1 Meryl Streep

40/1 Kim Kardashian

50/1 Bernie Sanders

66/1 Lady Gaga

100/1 Bruce Springsteen

200/1 Bono

What will be said?

Trump's inaugural speech will set the tone of his Presidency. Since his election victory he's made two media appearances - his acceptance speech was suprisingly statesmanlike, while his press conference last week was seen as more aggressive.

Today Sean Spicer, Trump's press secretary, said Trump's speech will be "very personal and sincere... less of an agenda and more of a philosophical document".

Paddy Power reckons the following phrases could crop up. You never know...

2/1 " Make America great again "

" 7/2 " Islamic terrorism "

" 11/2 " Russia "

" 9/1 " Twitter "

" 9/1 " Nuclear weapons "

" 11/1 " Fake news "

" 12/1 " Mexican Wall "

" 12/1 " Vladimir Putin "

" 14/1 " North Korea "

" 16/1 " Brexit "

" 33/1 " I think, therefore I am "

" 40/1 " I have a dream "

" 40/1 " Nigel Farage "

" 50/1 " You’re fired! "

" 500/1 "Golden shower"

What happens next?

Let the balls begin. The new President traditionally attends several official inaugural balls. While Barack and Michelle Obama attended 10 events on the night of his second inauguration, Trump and wife Melania will reportedly attend three balls.

Want to go? It'll cost you: tickets to one of the official inaugural balls are on Ebay for $6,500 a pair. That's £5,300.

Still struggling to see a bright side?

Anything else I should know?

