Caitlin Morrison

Cab drivers are set to demonstrate in the City again this afternoon, in protest against plans to cut their access to Bank junction.

City of London police said a demo will take in the Square Mile for 30 minutes from 3pm. This is the fourth day in a row of cab driver protests in the capital.

According to their conditions for the action, a "static assembly must only take place within the roads inside the area of (and not including) West of King William Street, West of Gracechurch Street, South of London Wall, East of St Martin’s Le Grand, East of New Change, East of Friday Street, East of Lambeth Hill, North of Upper Thames Street".

Police also said this area will be the only location in London where a taxi demonstration will take place - yesterday, cabbies caused havoc for drivers around the Westminster area with a protest at Parliament Square.

The drivers are objecting to proposals that Bank junction be closed to all traffic except buses, which form part of the City of London Corporation's "Bank on Safety" project.

The police published this map of the area that will be affected by today's demonstration: