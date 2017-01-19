Deliveroo's testing an Amazon Prime-style delivery subscription

Lynsey Barber

Deliveroo is testing out a new feature which has echoes of Amazon Prime - hungry users of the food delivery app can pay a subscription fee rather than a charge on each individual order.

Deliveroo Plus will be tested out across six UK cities with customers paying an annual fee of £89, or a monthly fee of £8.99. The standard fee for delivery per order is around £2.50.

Lucky residents of Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Brighton will be able to take part in the trial, but London is not included.

That said, the company indicated it hopes the trial is a success and that would mean rolling it out in more cities.

“Ordering great food from great restaurants on Deliveroo is an increasingly big part of many people’s daily lives, and Deliveroo Plus is all about rewarding them," said UK managing director Dan Warne.

"This new subscription service gives our customers an even better experience and even better value for money when they order with us.”

The new trial service follows hot on the heels of the star tech company's plans to add 300 new technology jobs at its soon to open HQ in the heart of the City of London, growing its workforce by a third.