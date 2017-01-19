Rebecca Smith

Scratching your head over a job rejection you didn't see coming?

Could it be, maybe, because you weren't actually qualified for it? You may scoff, but apparently more people than you'd think are ploughing in to apply for jobs they don't actually have the credentials for.

Over 60 per cent of UK workers have done so, according to a study of 1,000 people by training platform Course Library. And of those who did indeed try their hand at an application for a job they weren't qualified for, two-thirds failed to secure the job. Well then.

Read more: Six ways we learned to pimp our CVs this year

Younger workers were most likely to take a punt - 77 per cent said they'd applied for a job they weren't qualified for, while 55-64 year-olds were the most likely to be rejected on application if their skill set didn't tick the boxes required.

The research didn't set out the proportion of job ads that didn't make the required skills clear though.

From those surveyed, 85 per cent said they'd invest in additional training to boost their CV and career opportunities.

Read more: Big employers to opt for nameless CVs

According to the Office of National Statistics, the UK employment picture has been fairly rosy of late. Wages grew faster than expected at the end of 2016, while unemployment stayed steady at 4.8 per cent.

Weekly pay grew by an annual rate of 2.8 per cent including bonuses from September to November, while pay excluding bonuses grew by slightly less.