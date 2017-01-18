FTSE 100 7247.61 +0.38%
Wednesday 18 January 2017 7:02pm

These peer-to-peer platforms lent nearly £3bn in 2016

William Turvill
Since the beginning of 2010, Peer-to-Peer Finance Association members have lent more than £7bn (Source: Getty)

Nearly £3bn was lent across the UK’s biggest peer-to-peer platforms last year, new figures out today showed.

More than £800,000 was lent in the last quarter of 2016 by members of the Peer-to-Peer Finance Association (P2PFA).

Since the beginning of 2010, members of the association have lent an estimated £7.3bn.

Read more: The FCA is cracking down on peer-to-peer lending (again)

Zopa is the P2PFA’s biggest member, lending £1.9bn in the six-year period, followed by Funding Circle (£1.8bn) and RateSetter (£1.6bn).

The organisation’s five other members are LendInvest (£855m), Market Invoice (£838m), ThinCats (£211m), Landbay (£43m) and Lending Works (£39m).

Over 2016, P2PFA tracked around £2.95bn of lending, compared with around £2.24bn in 2015.

Read more: Ex-FSA head: maturing P2P industry could cause regulatory headaches

Robert Pettigrew, P2PFA director, said:

The performance of P2PFA platforms in 2016 bodes well for 2017: this is a very exciting time for the sector with growing confidence, the development of new opportunities – such as the Innovative Finance Isa – and increasing awareness of the role peer-to-peer lending can play in broadening access to lending and returns.

Kevin Caley, the founder and chairman of ThinCats, said: “While the UK’s traditional lenders reported a decline in demand for loans from SMEs in Q4, the P2P sector saw the value of new loans to businesses rise 27 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

“The sector also saw 4,000 more businesses turn to peer to peer for finance in Q4. This 16 per cent rise was the biggest jump in 2016.”

