City Moves for 19 January 2017 | Who’s switching jobs

GFT Technologies

Christian Ball has been appointed head of retail across the Atlantic region at GFT, a provider of business, technology and design consulting to global banks. Christian brings extensive experience with him to spearhead GFT’s retail banking team and is joining the firm from Meniga, one of the top-performing fintech companies in Europe. In the past, he has worked with many leading banks to shape their digitisation strategies, including roles at Cap Gemini, Fiserv and Accenture, where he led business development for Accenture Software globally.

Nationwide Building Society

Nationwide has appointed Baroness Usha Prashar, a senior UK policy adviser, as a non-executive director and member of the group’s board and remuneration committee. Usha will bring experience from a 45-year, community-focused career across the not-for-profit and public sectors, and is currently a member of the European Union select committee and chairman of the House of Lords European Union home affairs sub-committee. She is also deputy chair of the British Council and already chairs the organisation’s remuneration committee. Usha has held non-executive director positions at groups including ITV, the Cabinet Office, Channel 4, Unite Plc and the Energy Saving Trust.

BH Global Limited

London-listed, closed-ended investment company BH Global Limited has appointed solicitor Julia Chapman to its board. Julia has more than 25 years’ experience in the investment fund and capital markets sector. After working at Simmons & Simmons in London, she moved to Jersey and became a partner of Mourant du Feu & Jeune in 1999. She was then appointed general counsel to the firm’s fund administration division. Following its acquisition by State Street in April 2010, Julia was appointed European senior counsel for State Street’s alternative investment business. In July 2012, Julia left State Street to focus on the independent provision of directorship and governance services to a small number of investment fund vehicles.

Moo

The ecommerce print and design company Moo has appointed Topp Tiles’ chairman Darren Shapland as Moo’s chair. Darren has spent more than 30 years in retail and consumer businesses and is also chairman of Maplin Electronics and Not on the High Street. he is a non-executive director and chairman of Wolesley Plc’s audit and was previously chairman of Poundland before its sale in September. He was also a non-executive director of Ladbrokes from 2009 to 2015.

