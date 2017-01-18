FTSE 100 7232.54 +0.17%
Wednesday 18 January 2017 4:02pm

London cab drivers bring roads around Westminster to a standstill with demo

Caitlin Morrison
Cabbies caused disruption at Parliament Square this afternoon (Source: Getty)

London black cab drivers have brought the roads around Westminster to a standstill with a demonstration against plans to cut their access to Bank junction.

City of London Corporation wants to close the roads around Bank to all traffic apart from buses, and cabbies have already staged a number of demos in protest against the proposals.

Today they caused disruption in the centre of London, around Parliament Square, with Transport for London warning commuters to expect long delays in the area.

