Caitlin Morrison

London black cab drivers have brought the roads around Westminster to a standstill with a demonstration against plans to cut their access to Bank junction.

City of London Corporation wants to close the roads around Bank to all traffic apart from buses, and cabbies have already staged a number of demos in protest against the proposals.

Today they caused disruption in the centre of London, around Parliament Square, with Transport for London warning commuters to expect long delays in the area.

Parliament Square - all approaches not moving, due to demonstration. Expect long delays — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) January 18, 2017