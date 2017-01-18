Lynsey Barber

A London tech startup specialising in helping brands such as Lego, Mattel, and Peppa Pig maker eOne comply with rules on advertising to kids online is considering an IPO.

SuperAwesome is exploring a potential listing on the London Stock Exchange this year, City A.M. understands, and has engaged with several City institutions at the early stages of exploring going public, but has not appointed an adviser.

It could also consider a further round of funding from investors, or pursue both options.

Read more: Here's what iZettle had to say about an IPO

A source close to the company, which cuts across the adtech and regtech sectors, suggested a float could value the company at as much as £200m.

The three-year-old startup employs 80 people globally and has its headquarters in Covent Garden. It helps brands advertising to children online comply with rules, which in the US and EU mean advertisers are not allowed to capture data from users under the age of 13.

SuperAwesome has raised just £5m in funding from investors, including Hoxton Ventures, Twenty Ten Capital, and Ibis TMT, but is already generating revenue and believes there is huge potential in the niche but fast growing area as kids shun TV for online entertainment.

Read more: The company behind the Airlander "flying bum" is planning to IPO in London

The company also boasts founders who have previously grown and sold tech businesses, however. That includes serial entrepreneur and chief executive Dylan Collins, who previously sold his startup Jolt Online Gaming to US video game retailer Gamestop and software firm DemonWare to Activision.

Collins told City A.M. the opportunity in the kids media market has "never been greater" and that the firm is "considering its options".