Delays on Piccadilly line after person hit by a train at Kings Cross

Caitlin Morrison

A man has died at Kings Cross station after being hit by a train this afternoon, leading to delays on the Piccadilly line.

Transport for London said service was suspended between Arnos Grove and Hammersmith, with minor delays on the rest of the line.

No service between Arnos Grove and Hammersmith due to a person on the track. Minor delays on the rest of the line. — Piccadilly line (@piccadillyline) January 18, 2017

British Transport Police (BTP) said they were called to the station just after 1.20pm today, following reports a person was struck by a train on a westbound Piccadilly Line platform.



BTP officers attended alongside paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance. The man was treated at the scene for serious injuries, however despite their best efforts he later died. Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.



The man's death is not currently being treated as suspicious.

Twitter user Gareth Jones tweeted footage of the London air ambulance landing at Kings Cross shortly after the incident.

Air ambulance lands at Granary Square Kings Cross ...guys from chopper just got into police car and were quickly whisked away. pic.twitter.com/jlkCJdAIwr — Gareth Jones (@MrJonesTalks) January 18, 2017

Meanwhile, there are severe delays on the Victoria line, with no service between Warren Street and Brixton stations at the moment, due to a signal failure.