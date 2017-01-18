FTSE 100 7232.54 +0.17%
Wednesday 18 January 2017 2:52pm

Delays on Piccadilly line after person hit by a train at Kings Cross

Caitlin Morrison
There are delays on the Piccadilly and Victoria lines this afternoon (Source: Getty)

A man has died at Kings Cross station after being hit by a train this afternoon, leading to delays on the Piccadilly line.

Transport for London said service was suspended between Arnos Grove and Hammersmith, with minor delays on the rest of the line.

British Transport Police (BTP) said they were called to the station just after 1.20pm today, following reports a person was struck by a train on a westbound Piccadilly Line platform.

BTP officers attended alongside paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance. The man was treated at the scene for serious injuries, however despite their best efforts he later died. Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

The man's death is not currently being treated as suspicious.

Twitter user Gareth Jones tweeted footage of the London air ambulance landing at Kings Cross shortly after the incident.

Meanwhile, there are severe delays on the Victoria line, with no service between Warren Street and Brixton stations at the moment, due to a signal failure.

