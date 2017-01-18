Deutsche Bank slashes bonuses for senior staff

Hayley Kirton

Deutsche Bank has slashed its bonuses for 2016 for its most senior staff.

Bonuses at the German giant are split into two components – a group element, which is based on the bank's overall performance, and an individual element. Staff at the bank with vice president, director or managing director in their job title will not receive the individual element, but will still be handed their group element.

The decision only affects the upper ranks of Deutsche Bank's staff, and around three-quarters of employees will not, or will only very slightly, see their bonus budge as a result. The bank is also dishing out awards to a limited number of staff it considers to be in key roles, who it can ill afford to have leave the business.

The bonus cut has been long speculated on, but the bank revealed it was waiting until it had a clearer idea of its financial performance for the year, along with exactly how much it would be paying out to the US Department of Justice (DoJ) for mis-selling mortage-backed securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.

Deutsche Bank agreed in principle to settle with the DoJ for $7.2bn last month, and that settlement was finalised late last night.

"We are aware that many of you will be disappointed by this decision about 2016 bonuses. We know how hard you work for the bank," read a message sent to staff, signed by members of the bank's executive team, including chief exec John Cryan. "We recognise how committed you remained throughout the challenging days in the autumn – and indeed not only then.

"Today we are able to say that our bank is resilient thanks to your hard work and dedication. Unfortunately, this recognition will not be reflected in the amount of individual variable compensation this year. We sincerely regret this."