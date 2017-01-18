Hayley Kirton, Helen Cahill

Citigroup has reaped the rewards of the bond market trading boost following the election of Donald Trump, alongside its US rivals such as Goldman Sachs.

The bank's profit rose seven per cent - the first increase for four quarters - outstripping Wall Street's forecasts.

Revenues in its fixed income division jumped 36 per cent to $3bn, with equity markets revenue climbing 15 per cent; total markets and securities services revenue was boosted by 24 per cent as compared to the same quarter the year before.

Citigroup's share price was down 1.73 per cent at time of writing.

Michael Corbat, Citigroup's chief executive, said:

We had a strong finish to 2016, bringing momentum into this year. We drove revenue growth in our businesses and demonstrated strong expense discipline across the firm.

Citibank's success follows a raft of bumper trading updates from Wall Street. Goldman Sachs more than tripled its profits in the fourth quarter on the back of bumper bond trading after the U.S. election. Its revenue from fixed-income trading was up around 78 per cent.

Yesterday, Morgan Stanley posted its biggest fourth-quarter profit since the financial crisis, doubling its profits on the surge in bond trading.