Wednesday 18 January 2017 1:29pm

How are Europe's politicians reacting to Theresa May's big Brexit speech?

Mark Sands
BELGIUM-EU-SUMMIT
The UK voted to leave the European Union on 23 June. (Source: Getty)

After taking a night to digest Theresa May's landmark address at Lancaster House yesterday, Europe's politicians are slowly stirring to issue their own thoughts on the Prime Minister's Brexit plan.

German chancellor Angela Merkel has led the way with some brief comments at a press conference with the Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

"Ths speech made clear what the UK wants to do. Still the negotiations only start when Article 50 is triggered," Merkel said.

"We agreed we will coordinate our positions. In relation to our economies, I'm not afraid. I think we'll stick together.

"Europe must not be divided and we will make sure this doesn't happen by keeping very close contacts with each other."

Read More: "No deal" or "Bad deal" - Six things we learned from May's Brexit speech

Her sentiment was echoed by European Commission president European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker who told MEPs in Strasbourg that he "would do everything to reach a balanced solution", while specifically referencing May's comments to say that "a speech does not trigger a negotiation"

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat also addressed MEPs.

Malta is set to take over the rotating six month presidency of the European Council, and Muscat said that any final deal with the UK would "necessarily need to be inferior to [Single Market] membership".

Read More: "Privileged" Single Market access is critical for London, says Khan

It comes after May yesterday had phone calls with Juncker, European council president Donald Tusk, Merkel and outgoing French president Francois Hollande.

Downing Street said the EU chiefs had welcomed "greater clarity" on the UK's position, while Merkel and Hollande both appreciated May's commitment to supporting the EU after Brexit.

Read More: It's May way or the Highway: PM confirms UK will seek bespoke Brexit deal

From Twitter...

Before speaking to the Prime Minister yesterday, Tusk gave May's comments a cautious welcome, noting that the Prime Minister's comments were "realistic"

While, Czech Europe minister Tomas Prouza said May's plans were "ambitious".

Sweden's former foreign minister Carl Bildt said that many EU members would have preferred a closer relationship with the UK

And the vice-president of Marine Le Pen's Front National added that May's comments showed commitment to a "clear" Brexit and respect for British voters.

