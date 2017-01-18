Rebecca Smith

Flybe's "rescue flights" from Cardiff to London City Airport for the closure of the Severn rail tunnel are set to be extended into the summer.

The ongoing popularity of the route has resulted in Flybe extending its operation through to the end of their summer schedule. Initially, the plan was for the route to be in service for the six weeks the tunnel was closed.

The summer schedule starts from 26 March 2017, with one-way fares from £34.99 (including taxes and charges).

The regional airline will run up to two flights a day for the whole week at an average flight time of one hour. In total, it will offer a total choice of up to 82 flights a week.

Vincent Hodder, Flybe's chief revenue officer, said: "It is good news for the route that is receiving such positive support from the business community."

He added that the airline hoped demand will continue to grow "to allow it to become a firmly established route on our Cardiff schedule".

In December, the airline announced new regular flights from Aberdeen and Edinburgh to London Heathrow - the first time it has served London's largest airport.

It picked up the slots thanks to the requirement set by the European Commission, following the acquisition of BMI by British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG).

Flybe's summer schedule for Cardiff to London City - For travel 27th March – 28th October 2017:

Monday – Friday:

Dep CWL 0745 Arr LCY 0900

Dep LCY 0930 Arr CWL 1030

Dep CWL 1555 Arr LCY 1710

Dep LCY 1740 Arr CWL 1840

Saturdays:

Dep CWL 0800 Arr LCY 0915

Dep LCY 0945 Arr CWL 1045

Sundays:

Dep CWL 1555 Arr LCY 1710

Dep LCY 1740 Arr CWL 1840