Brexit transition measures could extend beyond the next election

Mark Sands

Post-Brexit transition measures could be in place until after the next general election, Brexit secretary David Davis has said.

Yesterday, Theresa May committed to a "phased" introduction for a new trading relationship with Europe, and now Davis has moved to stress that while such a process "won't be very long" it could last until 2021.

May will launch two years of negotiations with the EU by March this year, and Davis said today that process will be followed by an implementation phases of "a year or two".

The UK is currently set to go to the polls in May 2020.

Read More: Is letting Parliament vote on the Brexit deal a disaster waiting to happen?

Speaking on the Today programme, he said: "Those interim arrangements will be determined by what the final outcome will be. If the final outcome is very like where are now then it won't be very long. If it is very different, then they will be longer."

Asked if the transition could last as long as five years, Davis said "I doubt it".

Read More: "No deal" or "Bad deal" - Six things we learned from May's Brexit speech

The Brexit secretary also played down fears that the UK would struggle to complete its negotiations with Europe within the two year timeframe allotted by the Article 50 process.

Davis conceded that the European Union is "notoriously slow" on trade deals. However, he added: "We are unique in a number of respects.

"The things that takes a lot of time is getting all the product standards on the same basis. We are already there, we are already in that position."

He added the UK benefits from the fact that trade with the EU already operates on a non-tariff basis.

"There £290bn of trade that comes into Britain," Davis said, adding that he would tell member-states, "You want that to be tariff free, so do we."