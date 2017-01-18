Jasper Jolly

Wages grew faster than expected at the end of 2016, while unemployment stayed steady as the number of people claiming benefits fell in December, as the UK labour market showed little sign of any short-term Brexit effect.

Weekly pay grew by an annual rate of 2.8 per cent including bonuses from September to November. Pay excluding bonuses grew by slightly less, indicating bonus sizes are rising quicker than average wages.

Meanwhile the claimant count dropped by 10,100, beating expectations of a rise of 5,000.

Unemployment in the UK has fallen to levels not seen since well before the financial crisis, prompting many economists to predict the UK is reaching full employment, the point at which there is little slack left in the labour market.

Less than five per cent of the workforce has been unemployed since April 2016, with no directly observable effect from the vote to leave the EU in the months since.

Ben Brettell, senior economist at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "The UK labour market continues to surprise with its resilience to the Brexit shock."

Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chambers of Commerce, said: "Overall, with employment levels still close to record levels and unemployment continuing to fall, the latest indicators confirm that the UK jobs market remains a major bright spot for the UK economy."

“While labour market conditions could soften over the next year as economic growth slows, the high degree of flexibility in the jobs market will help limit the extent of any uptick in unemployment," he added.

With inflation set to rise to 2.7 per cent in 2017, an economy nearing full employment would traditionally allow scope for the Bank of England (BoE) to raise interest rates and reduce the amount of money flowing into the economy.

However, BoE Monetary Policy Committee member Michael Saunders has said this may not necessarily be the case, with the Bank willing to run at or near full employment and with higher inflation.

The Bank hopes historically low interest rates, set in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit vote, will be able to absorb shocks caused by uncertainty over the process of leaving the EU.

UK households could start to feel the pain if inflation weighs on economic growth. Wage growth in the second half of 2016 was relatively steady at or slightly above 2.4 per cent, but it has struggled to rise to historical pre-financial crisis levels in the past 10 years. This has led influential economists to describe it as a lost decade of in terms of real wages, as inflation in prices eats into any increases.

After the Autumn Statement in November the Institute for Fiscal Studies called the lack of real wage growth “a dreadful situation” that was unprecedented since the Second World War.

This has happened despite a fall in unemployment levels, with a rise in part-time or underemployment blamed.